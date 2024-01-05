Analysts Expect Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) To Breakeven Soon

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The UK£30m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a UK£98m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£95m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Hostmore's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Hostmore, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£2.1m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 121% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Hostmore's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Hostmore is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

