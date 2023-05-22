Analysts Expect Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) To Breakeven Soon

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$267m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$188m, the US$1.5b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Maxeon Solar Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Maxeon Solar Technologies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$15m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 57%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Maxeon Solar Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Maxeon Solar Technologies is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Maxeon Solar Technologies which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Maxeon Solar Technologies, take a look at Maxeon Solar Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Maxeon Solar Technologies worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Maxeon Solar Technologies is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Maxeon Solar Technologies’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

