Analysts Expect NFON AG (ETR:NFN) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NFON AG's (ETR:NFN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and other countries. The €100m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €16m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €3.9m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which NFON will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

NFON is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 German Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €2.2m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 108% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of NFON's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that NFON has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

