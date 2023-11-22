Analysts Expect Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) To Breakeven Soon

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$15m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$25m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Orgenesis will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Orgenesis

Orgenesis is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$5.5m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 170% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Orgenesis' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Orgenesis is its debt-to-equity ratio of 172%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Orgenesis, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Orgenesis' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Orgenesis' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Orgenesis' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.