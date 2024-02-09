Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Rapid7, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RPD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions. On 31 December 2023, the US$3.5b market-cap company posted a loss of US$149m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rapid7 will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Rapid7 is bordering on breakeven, according to the 23 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$13m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 125%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Rapid7's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Rapid7 currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

