Analysts Expect Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) To Breakeven Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Vertex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERX) future prospects. Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$12m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$34m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Vertex's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Vertex is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$3.2m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 123% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Vertex's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

