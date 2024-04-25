Analysts Have Just Cut Their Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Revenue Estimates By 10%

The analysts covering Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering Calix is for revenues of US$853m in 2024, implying an uneasy 16% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$0.34 in 2024, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$952m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.30 in 2024. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Calix's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 9.0% to US$41.80, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 21% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 21% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.5% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Calix's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Calix dropped from profits to a loss this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Calix's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Calix after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Calix analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

