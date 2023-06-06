Analysts Have Just Cut Their D & O Green Technologies Berhad (KLSE:D&O) Revenue Estimates By 11%

Today is shaping up negative for D & O Green Technologies Berhad (KLSE:D&O) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from D & O Green Technologies Berhad's five analysts is for revenues of RM1.1b in 2023, which would reflect a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 353% to RM0.11. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.12 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 12% to RM3.97, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on D & O Green Technologies Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM5.10 and the most bearish at RM2.68 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that D & O Green Technologies Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 13% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 18% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 21 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like D & O Green Technologies Berhad is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Lamentably, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the market itself. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of D & O Green Technologies Berhad's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of D & O Green Technologies Berhad going forwards.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with D & O Green Technologies Berhad, including its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other risk we've identified.

