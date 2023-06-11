Some Analysts Just Cut Their Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN) Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from twin analysts covering Orascom Development Holding is for revenues of CHF619m in 2023, implying an uncomfortable 8.8% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CHF746m of revenue in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Orascom Development Holding, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 8.8% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.1% per year. It's pretty clear that Orascom Development Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Orascom Development Holding going forwards.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Orascom Development Holding's business, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other concern we've identified, for free on our platform here.

