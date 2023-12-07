Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from PDD Holdings' 40 analysts is for revenues of CN¥315b in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a major 59% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 27% to CN¥44.09. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥262b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥37.81 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for PDD Holdings

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 17% to CN¥1,174 per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on PDD Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥1,522 and the most bearish at CN¥801 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PDD Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 45% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 45% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 12% annually. So although PDD Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, PDD Holdings could be worth investigating further.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests PDD Holdings could be moderately undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.