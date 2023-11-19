These Analysts Just Made A Huge Downgrade To Their BowFlex Inc. (NYSE:BFX) EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on BowFlex Inc. (NYSE:BFX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from dual analysts covering BowFlex is for revenues of US$224m in 2024, implying an uneasy 13% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 15% per share from last year to US$1.15 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$276m and losses of US$0.63 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$1.78, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for BowFlex's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 24% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.6% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.4% per year. It's pretty clear that BowFlex's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of BowFlex.

