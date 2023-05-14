These Analysts Just Made A Huge Downgrade To Their Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) EPS Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Aterian is for revenues of US$165m in 2023, implying a painful 23% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 72% to US$0.65. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$201m and US$0.44 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 34% to US$1.43, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Aterian, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$2.00 and the most bearish at US$0.85 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 29% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.4% per year. It's pretty clear that Aterian's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Aterian. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Aterian's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Aterian.

