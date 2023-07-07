Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Revenue Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Endeavour Mining is for revenues of US$2.3b in 2023, implying a discernible 4.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$1.07 per share this year. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.30 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Endeavour Mining's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

See our latest analysis for Endeavour Mining

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of CA$44.46, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Endeavour Mining's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Endeavour Mining, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$56.50 and the most bearish at CA$36.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.5% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 34% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Endeavour Mining's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Endeavour Mining. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Endeavour Mining after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Endeavour Mining going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here