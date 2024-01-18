Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Tigo Energy provided consensus estimates of US$83m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a disturbing 50% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$0.63 in 2024, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$97m and losses of US$0.60 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Check out our latest analysis for Tigo Energy

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$4.70, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 43% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 54% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.8% per year. It's pretty clear that Tigo Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Tigo Energy going forwards.

Story continues

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Tigo Energy, given major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.