Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Revenue Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Ball's ten analysts is for revenues of US$12b in 2024, which would reflect an uneasy 11% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$15b in 2024. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Ball, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$62.49, with Ball's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ball's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 11% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Ball is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Ball this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Ball after today.

Worse, Ball is labouring under a substantial debt burden, which - if today's forecasts prove accurate - the forecast downgrade could potentially exacerbate. See why we're concerned about Ball's balance sheet by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

