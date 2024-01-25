These Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Downgrade To Their Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) EPS Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from 17 analysts covering Pilbara Minerals is for revenues of AU$1.4b in 2024, implying a stressful 65% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 78% to AU$0.17 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$1.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.22 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the AU$3.78 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 65% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 82% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Pilbara Minerals is expected to lag the wider industry.

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Pilbara Minerals. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Pilbara Minerals after the downgrade.

