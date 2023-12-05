Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Forecasts

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.9% to AU$0.94 over the past 7 days. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Electro Optic Systems Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of AU$198m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a major 25% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 13% per share from last year to AU$0.30 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$176m and losses of AU$0.39 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Electro Optic Systems Holdings 6.6% to AU$1.34 on the back of these upgrades.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Electro Optic Systems Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Electro Optic Systems Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 56% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Electro Optic Systems Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Electro Optic Systems Holdings is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Electro Optic Systems Holdings could be worth investigating further.

