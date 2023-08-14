Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Harpoon Therapeutics is for revenues of US$36m in 2023, implying a stressful 23% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 17% per share from last year to US$0.86 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$23m and US$1.13 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 11% to US$5.33, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 40% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 44% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Harpoon Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Harpoon Therapeutics' prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Harpoon Therapeutics could be worth investigating further.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 5 potential risks with Harpoon Therapeutics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

