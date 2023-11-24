These Analysts Just Made A Substantial Downgrade To Their 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) EPS Forecasts

The analysts covering 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from 22nd Century Group's twin analysts is for revenues of US$128m in 2024, which would reflect a sizeable 53% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 72% to US$1.26 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$145m and US$1.02 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that 22nd Century Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 40% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 27% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that 22nd Century Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at 22nd Century Group. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on 22nd Century Group, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards 22nd Century Group, like major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other concern we've identified.

