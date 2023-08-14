Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Forecasts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the latest upgrade, the five analysts covering Equillium provided consensus estimates of US$32m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a perceptible 5.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.55 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$26m and losses of US$0.64 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Equillium's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 11% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 105% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Equillium is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Equillium's prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Equillium.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Equillium going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

