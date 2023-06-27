Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For UBS Group AG's (VTX:UBSG)

Shareholders in UBS Group AG (VTX:UBSG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from UBS Group's five analysts is for revenues of US$42b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a huge 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 454% to US$12.09. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.89 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of CHF22.34, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values UBS Group at CHF29.90 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF16.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that UBS Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that UBS Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So UBS Group could be a good candidate for more research.

