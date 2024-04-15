Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of AR$698b in 2024. This would be a major 65% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 1,264% to AR$1,205. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AR$592b and earnings per share (EPS) of AR$735 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$7.56 per share.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 65% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 38% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima could be worth investigating further.

Story continues

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.