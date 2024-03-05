Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's (KLSE:SOP)

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.6% to RM2.96 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's four analysts is for revenues of RM4.6b in 2024, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 10% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to increase 8.5% to RM0.37. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM4.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.33 in 2024. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of RM3.03, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 10% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential concerns with Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad, including its declining profit margins. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.