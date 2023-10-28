Analysts Just Shaved Their Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Forecasts Dramatically

Today is shaping up negative for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Enphase Energy's 37 analysts is for revenues of US$2.3b in 2024, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 14% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 28% to US$3.01 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.64 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 25% to US$126.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 12% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 42% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Enphase Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Enphase Energy's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Enphase Energy.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Enphase Energy analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

