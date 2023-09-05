Analysts Just Shaved Their NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) Forecasts Dramatically

The analysts covering NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from NationGate Holdings Berhad's dual analysts is for revenues of RM998m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 16% to RM0.044. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM1.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.05 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The average price target climbed 11% to RM1.79 despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting NationGate Holdings Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect NationGate Holdings Berhad to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for NationGate Holdings Berhad. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for NationGate Holdings Berhad going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

