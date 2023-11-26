Analysts Just Shaved Their PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Forecasts Dramatically

The analysts covering PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After this downgrade, PropertyGuru Group's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of S$174m in 2024. This would be a decent 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 98% to S$0.0022. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$195m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.038 in 2024. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding PropertyGuru Group's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

See our latest analysis for PropertyGuru Group

The consensus price target fell 11% to S$7.87, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for PropertyGuru Group's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic PropertyGuru Group analyst has a price target of S$9.36 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$6.55. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that PropertyGuru Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 13% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 10% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that PropertyGuru Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for PropertyGuru Group dropped from profits to a loss next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of PropertyGuru Group.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple PropertyGuru Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.