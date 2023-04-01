Analysts Just Shaved Their RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasts Dramatically

One thing we could say about the analysts on RH (NYSE:RH) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 17 analysts covering RH, is for revenues of US$3.0b in 2024, which would reflect a chunky 15% reduction in RH's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 50% to US$11.87 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.96 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to US$280. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on RH, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$385 and the most bearish at US$158 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 15% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 11% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - RH is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that RH's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of RH.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on RH, given recent substantial insider selling. Learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

