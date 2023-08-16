Analysts Just Shaved Their Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Forecasts Dramatically

Market forces rained on the parade of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Velo3D's three analysts is for revenues of US$109m in 2023, which would reflect a meaningful 8.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 25% to US$0.42. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$121m and losses of US$0.37 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 42% to US$1.85, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Velo3D's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 17% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 98% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Velo3D's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

