Analysts Just Shipped A Sizeable Upgrade To Their NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Estimates

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 8.9% to US$472 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the 51 analysts covering NVIDIA are now predicting revenues of US$54b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 66% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 131% to US$9.63. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$44b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.62 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for NVIDIA 19% to US$620 on the back of these upgrades.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting NVIDIA's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 175% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 25% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that NVIDIA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at NVIDIA.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple NVIDIA analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

