Analysts Just Slashed Their Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) EPS Numbers

One thing we could say about the analysts on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering Bank of Marin Bancorp provided consensus estimates of US$120m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a considerable 13% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 32% to US$1.93 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$134m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.62 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Bank of Marin Bancorp's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 13% to US$24.60, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bank of Marin Bancorp at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 16% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Bank of Marin Bancorp is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Bank of Marin Bancorp's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

