Analysts Just Slashed Their BenevolentAI S.A. (AMS:BAI) EPS Numbers

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for BenevolentAI S.A. (AMS:BAI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for BenevolentAI from its four analysts is for revenues of UK£25m in 2023 which, if met, would be a major 136% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 66% to UK£0.48. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of UK£40m and UK£0.32 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 6.5% to UK£4.24, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic BenevolentAI analyst has a price target of UK£8.23 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£1.99. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BenevolentAI's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting BenevolentAI's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 136% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that BenevolentAI is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at BenevolentAI. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with BenevolentAI's business, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

