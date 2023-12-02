Analysts Just Slashed Their Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) EPS Numbers

Market forces rained on the parade of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering Dominion Energy is for revenues of US$15b in 2024, implying an uncomfortable 17% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to be US$2.94, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.34 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Dominion Energy's prospects, administering a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$48.64, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Dominion Energy's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 14% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Dominion Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Dominion Energy. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Dominion Energy's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Dominion Energy after the downgrade.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Dominion Energy going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

