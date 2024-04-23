Analysts Just Slashed Their Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM) EPS Numbers

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Infomina Berhad from its three analysts is for revenues of RM248m in 2024 which, if met, would be a solid 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 5.1% to RM0.057. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM281m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.068 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Infomina Berhad's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 6.3% to RM1.69, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Infomina Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 10% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 25% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 8.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Infomina Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Infomina Berhad. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Infomina Berhad.

