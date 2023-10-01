Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) After Its Latest Results

It's shaping up to be a tough period for The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR), which a week ago released some disappointing full-year results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$13m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$2.05 some 177% larger than what the analyst had predicted. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Glimpse Group from one analyst is for revenues of US$16.5m in 2024. If met, it would imply a substantial 22% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 73% to US$0.53. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$23.3m and losses of US$0.44 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analyst making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 38% to US$5.50, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Glimpse Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 22% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 67% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Glimpse Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Glimpse Group. They also downgraded Glimpse Group's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analyst also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.

