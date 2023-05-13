Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) After Its Latest Results

As you might know, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) last week released its latest first-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Earnings missed the mark badly, with revenues of US$115k falling 58% short of expectations. Losses correspondingly increased, with a US$0.16 per-share statutory loss some 10% larger than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Inovio Pharmaceuticals after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$455.0k in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 96% reduction in Inovio Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to US$0.58. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.10m and losses of US$0.53 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target fell 40% to US$1.40, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Inovio Pharmaceuticals' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Inovio Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$2.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Inovio Pharmaceuticals' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 98% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 45% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 19% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Inovio Pharmaceuticals' future valuation.

