Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) After Its Latest Results

Last week, you might have seen that Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.8% to US$0.71 in the past week. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$13m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$1.13 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Nogin after the latest results.

View our latest analysis for Nogin

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Nogin provided consensus estimates of US$53.7m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 31% decline over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 25% to US$3.64. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$70.1m and US$3.20 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target fell 55% to US$2.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Nogin's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nogin at US$3.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Nogin's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past year, revenues have declined around 34% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 53% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Nogin to suffer worse than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Nogin going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for Nogin (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.