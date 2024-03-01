Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Civitas Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:CIVI) Full-Year Report

Investors in Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.0% to close at US$68.68 following the release of its full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$3.5b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Civitas Resources surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$9.02 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Civitas Resources' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.47b in 2024. This would be a huge 57% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 100% to US$15.50. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.53b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.18 in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$88.45, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Civitas Resources at US$107 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$75.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Civitas Resources'historical trends, as the 57% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 58% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.7% per year. So although Civitas Resources is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Civitas Resources following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Civitas Resources. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits.

Even so, be aware that Civitas Resources is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis

