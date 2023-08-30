Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Civmec Limited's (SGX:P9D) Yearly Report

As you might know, Civmec Limited (SGX:P9D) recently reported its yearly numbers. Civmec missed revenue estimates by 3.8%, coming in atAU$831m, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.11 beat expectations, coming in 3.3% ahead of analyst estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Civmec's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$957.7m in 2024. This would be a solid 15% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 9.1% to AU$0.12. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$965.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.12 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Civmec's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at S$1.07, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Civmec analyst has a price target of S$1.23 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$0.90. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Civmec's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Civmec to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Civmec's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

