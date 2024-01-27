Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (NYSE:DHI) First-Quarter Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.5% to US$141 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$7.7b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.3% to hit US$2.82 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the 19 analysts covering D.R. Horton are now predicting revenues of US$36.7b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 2.2% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$14.15, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$36.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.18 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$161. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on D.R. Horton, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$192 and the most bearish at US$130 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that D.R. Horton's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that D.R. Horton is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that D.R. Horton's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for D.R. Horton going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - D.R. Horton has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

