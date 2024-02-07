Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On LEM Holding SA's (VTX:LEHN) Third-Quarter Report

It's been a sad week for LEM Holding SA (VTX:LEHN), who've watched their investment drop 13% to CHF1,750 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of CHF93m and statutory earnings per share of CHF66.07 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that LEM Holding is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for LEM Holding from four analysts is for revenues of CHF447.9m in 2025. If met, it would imply an okay 6.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 8.2% to CHF71.75. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF457.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF74.24 in 2025. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of CHF2,145, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on LEM Holding's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values LEM Holding at CHF2,300 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF1,950. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that LEM Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 5.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.7% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than LEM Holding.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on LEM Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for LEM Holding going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for LEM Holding that you should be aware of.

