Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) Full-Year Report

Shareholders might have noticed that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.5% to US$56.13 in the past week. PayPal Holdings reported US$30b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.84 beat expectations, being 3.9% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from PayPal Holdings' 40 analysts is for revenues of US$31.8b in 2024. This reflects a modest 6.9% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 8.8% to US$3.61 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$32.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.02 in 2024. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$72.96, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PayPal Holdings at US$145 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$56.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PayPal Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that PayPal Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that PayPal Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

