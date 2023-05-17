Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On STEICO SE's (ETR:ST5) Yearly Report

It's been a pretty great week for STEICO SE (ETR:ST5) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €46.70 in the week since its latest annual results. STEICO reported €464m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €3.40 beat expectations, being 2.2% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, STEICO's six analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be €459.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €452.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.77 in 2023. So we can see that while the consensus made no real change to its revenue estimates, it also no longer provides an earnings per share estimate, suggesting that revenues are what the market is focusing on after the latest results.

We'd also point out that thatthe analysts have made no major changes to their price target of €76.00. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic STEICO analyst has a price target of €95.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €53.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.9% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.2% per year. It's pretty clear that STEICO's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that STEICO's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €76.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

At least one of STEICO's six analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with STEICO (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

