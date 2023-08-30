Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Supply Network Limited's (ASX:SNL) Yearly Report

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The result was positive overall - although revenues of AU$252m were in line with what the analyst predicted, Supply Network surprised by delivering a statutory profit of AU$0.66 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the sole analyst covering Supply Network are now predicting revenues of AU$290.1m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a decent 15% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 12% to AU$0.74. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of AU$293.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.70 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Supply Network's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of AU$15.80, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Supply Network's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analyst, with revenue forecast to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 16% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that Supply Network is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Supply Network following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$15.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price target.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Supply Network. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Supply Network going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Supply Network you should be aware of.

