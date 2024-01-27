Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On Visa Inc.'s (NYSE:V) First-Quarter Report

The first-quarter results for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$8.6b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Visa surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.39 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Visa after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Visa's 34 analysts is for revenues of US$35.9b in 2024. This would reflect a modest 7.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 11% to US$9.81. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$35.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.74 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$295, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Visa at US$326 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$255. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 9.4% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that Visa is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$295, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

