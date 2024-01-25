Analysts Are More Bearish On Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Than They Used To Be

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the eight analysts covering Coherus BioSciences are now predicting revenues of US$374m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a substantial 77% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 65% to US$0.69. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$434m and US$0.50 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 7.9% to US$10.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Coherus BioSciences' valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Coherus BioSciences' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 58% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 16% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Coherus BioSciences is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Coherus BioSciences, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

