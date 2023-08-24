Analysts Are More Bearish On Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) Than They Used To Be

One thing we could say about the analysts on Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Taliworks Corporation Berhad's three analysts is for revenues of RM412m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be RM0.027, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM544m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.031 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of RM0.90, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Taliworks Corporation Berhad's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Taliworks Corporation Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 15% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.1% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.1% per year. Not only are Taliworks Corporation Berhad's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Taliworks Corporation Berhad. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Taliworks Corporation Berhad after the downgrade.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Taliworks Corporation Berhad, like its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

