Analysts Are More Bearish On tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD) Than They Used To Be

Today is shaping up negative for tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering tinyBuild is for revenues of US$51m in 2023, implying a considerable 20% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 91% to US$0.005 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$70m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.081 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 70% to UK£0.40, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic tinyBuild analyst has a price target of UK£0.55 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£0.25. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the tinyBuild's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 20% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 25% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.3% per year. It's pretty clear that tinyBuild's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that tinyBuild's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of tinyBuild.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with tinyBuild, including concerns around earnings quality. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

