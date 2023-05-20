Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI)

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$8.7m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$10m, the AU$79m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Calidus Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Calidus Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$19m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 154%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Calidus Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Calidus Resources currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Calidus Resources' case is 87%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

