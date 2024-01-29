Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse MannKind Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNKD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The US$903m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$87m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$31m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on MannKind's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

MannKind is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$32m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 47% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MannKind's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with MannKind is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

