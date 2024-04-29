Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Despegar.com, Corp.'s (NYSE:DESP) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The US$854m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$6.6m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Despegar.com's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Despegar.com, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$78m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 35% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Despegar.com given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Despegar.com currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Despegar.com's case is 55%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

